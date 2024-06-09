Russo-Ukrainian War, day 836: Ukraine anticipates EU accession talks and French aid; Peace Summit sparks Moscow worries

Exclusives

Big Oil finances Putin’s war crimes and Trump’s political ambitions. Recent findings suggest that Big Oil has been channeling funds into Putin’s regime and Trump’s political coffers, supporting Russian aggression in Ukraine and efforts to secure favors for the fossil fuel industry.

Military

ISW: Putin implies Ukrainian strikes not crossing Russia’s nuclear “red line”. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has indicated that Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory with Western-provided weapons do not cross a “red line” that would trigger Russian nuclear escalation, according to the ISW.

Zelenskyy: Russians failed to execute Kharkiv operation. Zelenskyy said, “I spoke today with the Commander-in-Chief – in general about the situation. A very weighty result is that the Russian army failed to implement their Kharkiv operation.”

Ukraine forces secure majority of Vovchansk as Russia reinforces blockades. Russia has increased their military presence in Vovchansk by moving forces from other fronts.

North Ossetia base for Russian fighter jets targeted by drones for the first time. North Ossetia base for Russian fighter jets targeted by drones for the first time.

Ground Forces: Ukrainian troops are three times outnumbered by Russians in Pokrovsk sector. In the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk Oblast, the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine’s Ground Forces is holding back at least three combat brigades of the Russian Forces, according to military reports.

Russian air attack damages nearly 50 houses in a central Ukrainian region (photos). A woman dies after being rescued from rubble following the attack on Poltava Oblast.

Spokesperson Ukrainian army: Russia regrouping in Kharkiv Oblast, punishing deserters. According to the spokesperson, the main task of the Ukrainian Defense Forces is to ”hold back the enemy, inflict maximum losses on them and gradually move forward to liberate Ukrainian territories.”

As of 09 Jun 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 518560 (+1270) Tanks: 7869 (+26) APV: 15131 (+26) Artillery systems: 13593 (+60) MLRS: 1097 (+2) Anti-aircraft systems: 836 (+2) Aircraft: 357 Helicopters: 326 UAV: 10982 (+37) Cruise missiles : 2277 Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 18562 (+78)



Intelligence and technology

British Defense Ministry: Russia fortifies Crimean bridge with barges to fend off Ukrainian attacks. Russia has deployed eight barges to the southern side of the Crimean Bridge, according to the British Defense Ministry’s analysis of 7 May satellite images.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces already use 110 samples of equipment from 20 countries. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has approved over 110 domestic and foreign-made vehicles for military use.

Bloomberg: Germany weighs sending Ukraine fourth Patriot air-defense system. Germany is considering sending a fourth Patriot system to Ukraine. This would come on top of the three that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has pledged already.

The Netherlands to invest 400 million euros to produce infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine. Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren revealed that this production will predominantly take place on Dutch soil, marking a significant boost for the nation’s defense industry.

International

Peace Summit in Switzerland sparks hysteria in Moscow, says Ukrainian foreign minister. In Moscow, panic prevails as the upcoming Peace Summit threatens the Russian narrative of a divided world over the support of Ukraine, said Ukraine’s top diplomat.

Bloomberg: Russia’s success prospects fade with renewed arms support and cons of attrition strategy. “The prospects of Russia achieving victory this year have greatly reduced as a result” of the resumption of weapons supplies and aid, states Ben Barry, senior fellow for land warfare at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

99-year-old British WWII vet tried to return Russian medal over Ukraine invasion. Disgusted by Putin’s actions, he said, “He wants taken off this earth…it will be a pleasure when I know that he’s dead.”

France allocates EUR 200 million for Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Ukraine and France sign a EUR 200 million agreement to restore and support Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and priority sectors of the economy

Foreign Policy: NATO may create special envoy to Ukraine. NATO is eyeing the creation of a new senior civilian representative position in Ukraine to coordinate the alliance’s assistance, Foreign Policy reports.

European voters head to polls in Latvia, Malta, Slovakia. Three more European Union countries launched European Parliamentary elections on Saturday, with Latvia, Malta and Slovakia joining several nations that began voting earlier.

Biden apologizes to Zelenskyy for aid delay, announces $225 mln package for Ukraine in Paris. During a speech in Normandy, France, on Thursday, President Biden compared the fight against tyranny in World War Two to Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia, labeling Russian President Vladimir Putin as a tyrant.

Hungary is the only EU member opposing Ukraine’s accession to bloc, says Ukrainian official. Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, head of the Parliament Committee on Ukraine’s Integration into the EU, stated that time is crucial for Ukraine’s EU accession.

Humanitarian and social impact

Up to 90% of Ukrainian POWs suffered torture, Attorney General says. “The system created by Russia is a system of torture and inhuman treatment towards those who fall into their hands – on occupied territories or within Russian territory,” Attorney General Kostin said.

UN reports highest monthly civilian casualties rate in Ukraine for May 2024. The surge occurred primarily due to brutal offensives in Kharkiv Oblast.

Political and legal developments

Ukrainian FM anticipates EU accession talks to begin on 25 June. Kuleba said that Ukraine has met the seven recommendations set by the European Commission.

Read our earlier daily review here.