99-year-old British WWII vet tried to return Russian medal over Ukraine invasion

Alec Penstone, a 99-year-old D-Day veteran, attempted to return his Russian Medal of Ushakov for bravery to Moscow after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to The Telegraph, Penstone, who served as a sailor with the Arctic Convoy during World War II, said, “I would willingly give [the medal] back, but they stopped me from doing it. It’s a bravery award signed by Putin, of all people. I’m disgusted and disappointed.”

The war hero expressed his desire for Putin to be “taken off this earth” due to the atrocities committed against the Ukrainian people.

“He wants taken off this earth and the sooner the better. I’ve never said anything like that before but it will be a pleasure when I know that he’s dead. And all his tribe as well,” Penstone told The Telegraph.

Penstone emphasized that he and his comrades “were fighting for our country, our way of life, we didn’t want Hitler over everything.”

He expressed concern that Putin’s actions threatened the way of life they fought and died for during World War II.

“We lost Europe, we were determined to get it back. I lost too many friends to see that happen again,” he said.

Despite his attempts to return the medal in February 2022, when Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Penstone still wears the Ushakov medal on his lapel, much to his disdain, as his friends would not let him return it.

