Pro-Ukrainian partisan infiltrates Russian military unit to destroy tank on Donetsk front

On 13 April, a pro-Ukrainian partisan carried out another successful sabotage operation in Donetsk Oblast, setting a Russian tank on fire, according to the Atesh resistance movement.

Atesh, formed in September 2022 following the start of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, claimed to have developed a network of agents within the Russian military. They have also established training courses to instruct Russian soldiers on how to damage their own equipment.

The Ukrainian agent infiltrated one of the units of Russia’s “Center” military group to conduct the operation.

“An agent from our movement, embedded in one of the units of the Russian Armed Forces’ Center group, conducted a successful sabotage operation by damaging military equipment in one of the settlements along the Donetsk front,” the partisans said.

It is known that the agent chose a moment when the Russians were repairing the tank and installing additional protection known as a “mangal” or makeshift cage armor.

“That evening, the mechanics, as per tradition, were celebrating Tuesday and drinking alcohol, which lowered their alertness. After the tank was set on fire, a blaze broke out at their position, and our agent was able to withdraw undetected to a safe location,” the partisans added.

Earlier, the Atesh carried out a sabotage operation in Russia’s Kemerovo Oblast, destroying a transformer cabinet on a railway line.

This railway is connected to military facilities, including Russia’s Kemerovo Mechanical Plant — an enterprise that produces small- and medium-caliber ammunition.