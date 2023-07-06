Russian artillery attack kills one and injures four civilians in Donetsk Oblast

The aftermath of Russian artillery attack on Donetsk Oblast. Source: Donetsk Prosecutor's Office

On 6 July, Russian troops launched an artillery attack on Toretsk сity and Novomykhailivka village in Donetsk Oblast, the regional Prosecutor’s Office reported.

According to an investigation opened into the Russian attack, a 56-year-old woman and 57-year-old man were injured after rockets targeted Novomykhailivka’s private sector. Both civilians were hospitalized.

In addition, the Russian attack on the city of Toretsk killed a saleswoman at a local grocery store. Two other residents sustained shrapnel injuries.

