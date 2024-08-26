Power outages in Moldova after massive Russian attack on Ukraine

Moldova’s electricity operator, Moldelectrica, reported disruptions in the energy system following a Russian morning attack on Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

According to a Newsmaker outlet, Moldova’s electricity operators do not expect serious problems.

Moldelectrica announced interruptions in the energy system of the joint Ukraine-Moldova block due to the morning air attack by Russia on Ukrainian infrastructure.

“The situation is currently under control. We have enough local generation to cope with minor interruptions,” the company reported.

This incident highlights the interconnectedness of energy systems in the region and the potential for cross-border impacts from military actions.

On the morning of 26 August, Russian forces launched missiles at Ukraine, killing four and injuring at least 21 people. Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that 15 Ukraine’s oblasts were affected by the massive Russian attack.

Poland scrambled for military aviation during the massive Russian missile attack.

Poland’s armed forces reported a violation of the country’s airspace during Russia’s missile and drone attack on Ukraine.

General Maciej Klisz said it was likely a drone, not a missile, and the search for the object on Polish soil is ongoing.

“At least three radar stations detected this object,” General Klisz said. Authorities suspect the drone may have fallen near Tyszowce, approximately 30 kilometers from the Polish-Ukrainian border.

This incident follows recent reports of drone debris found in Romania near the Danube and power disruptions in Moldova following a massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

