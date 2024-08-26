Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Power outages in Moldova after massive Russian attack on Ukraine

Moldova’s energy operator Moldelectrica reported power outages following a Russian attack on Ukrainian infrastructure, highlighting regional energy vulnerabilities.
byMaria Tril
26/08/2024
2 minute read
energoatom electricity Ukraine
Illustrative photo
Power outages in Moldova after massive Russian attack on Ukraine

Moldova’s electricity operator, Moldelectrica, reported disruptions in the energy system following a Russian morning attack on Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

According to a Newsmaker outlet, Moldova’s electricity operators do not expect serious problems.

Moldelectrica announced interruptions in the energy system of the joint Ukraine-Moldova block due to the morning air attack by Russia on Ukrainian infrastructure.

“The situation is currently under control. We have enough local generation to cope with minor interruptions,” the company reported.

This incident highlights the interconnectedness of energy systems in the region and the potential for cross-border impacts from military actions.

On the morning of 26 August, Russian forces launched missiles at Ukraine, killing four and injuring at least 21 people. Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that 15 Ukraine’s oblasts were affected by the massive Russian attack.

Poland scrambled for military aviation during the massive Russian missile attack.

Poland’s armed forces reported a violation of the country’s airspace during Russia’s missile and drone attack on Ukraine.

General Maciej Klisz said it was likely a drone, not a missile, and the search for the object on Polish soil is ongoing.

“At least three radar stations detected this object,” General Klisz said. Authorities suspect the drone may have fallen near Tyszowce, approximately 30 kilometers from the Polish-Ukrainian border.

This incident follows recent reports of drone debris found in Romania near the Danube and power disruptions in Moldova following a massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts