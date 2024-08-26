Poland raises air force due to massive Russian strike on Ukraine

Poland activated its air force in response to a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August.

Due to the Russian mass missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August, at least four people are dead. The attack was reportedly targeted at critical infrastructure. There are power supply disruptions in some districts of Kyiv. In Lutsk, Volyn Oblast, an apartment building was damaged.

The Polish Army’s Operational Command announced on X that they have been observing “intensive Russian strikes on targets located, among others, in western Ukraine” since “early morning.”

According to Polish military sources, the last such intensification of Russian air activity resulting in strikes on western Ukraine was recorded on 8 July this year, when Russia hit the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv.

The Polish military emphasized that “all necessary procedures to secure the country’s airspace have been launched.”

The article also mentions that Polish President Andrzej Duda, in his speech on Ukraine’s Independence Day in Kyiv, expressed confidence that “Ukraine will be able to defend its freedom” and that “the war will soon end in victory.”

