Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia launches four cruise missiles towards Zmiinyi (Snake) island in Black Sea

Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, site of the famous “Russian warship, go f*ck yourself” declaration, was targeted by Russian forces with four Kh-22 cruise missiles.
byVira Kravchuk
24/08/2024
2 minute read
Zmiinyi (Snake) Island
Zmiinyi (Snake) Island
Russia launches four cruise missiles towards Zmiinyi (Snake) island in Black Sea

In the early hours of 24 August, Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers targeted the area near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, launching four Kh-22 cruise missiles.

Zmiinyi Island, located 37 kilometers (22 miles) from the Danube Delta, is strategically important for controlling the northwestern part of the Black Sea. The Russians captured it the first days of the full-scale invasion in early July 2022, the Ukrainian Army took it under their fire control and liberated it. The iconic phrase “Russian warship, go f*ck yourself” was said on this island. 

Russian assault included air strikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling, indicating a continued offensive strategy in the region. Guided aerial bombs struck Kherson Oblast, demonstrating the varied tactics employed by Russian forces, according to the Communications Department of the “South” Air Command.

Situation in southern Ukraine

On 23 August, Ukrainian air defenses reportedly neutralized five reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). In total, 243 reconnaissance UAV flights were recorded in the south, according to the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

Despite these attacks, the operational situation on the Orikhiv and Dnipro fronts remained relatively stable, with no reported assault or offensive actions by Russian ground forces. The absence of enemy ships in both the Black and Azov Seas was also noted, suggesting a focus on air and land-based operations.

In the last day, Russian forces attacked civilians in the frontline cities with 223 FPV drones and 5 “ZALA Lancet” strike UAVs, along with the deployment of 230 fragmentation munitions from various drone platforms. 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!