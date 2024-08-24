Russia launches four cruise missiles towards Zmiinyi (Snake) island in Black Sea

In the early hours of 24 August, Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers targeted the area near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, launching four Kh-22 cruise missiles.

Zmiinyi Island, located 37 kilometers (22 miles) from the Danube Delta, is strategically important for controlling the northwestern part of the Black Sea. The Russians captured it the first days of the full-scale invasion in early July 2022, the Ukrainian Army took it under their fire control and liberated it. The iconic phrase “Russian warship, go f*ck yourself” was said on this island.

Russian assault included air strikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling, indicating a continued offensive strategy in the region. Guided aerial bombs struck Kherson Oblast, demonstrating the varied tactics employed by Russian forces, according to the Communications Department of the “South” Air Command.

Situation in southern Ukraine

On 23 August, Ukrainian air defenses reportedly neutralized five reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). In total, 243 reconnaissance UAV flights were recorded in the south, according to the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

Despite these attacks, the operational situation on the Orikhiv and Dnipro fronts remained relatively stable, with no reported assault or offensive actions by Russian ground forces. The absence of enemy ships in both the Black and Azov Seas was also noted, suggesting a focus on air and land-based operations.

In the last day, Russian forces attacked civilians in the frontline cities with 223 FPV drones and 5 “ZALA Lancet” strike UAVs, along with the deployment of 230 fragmentation munitions from various drone platforms.

