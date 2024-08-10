Russian shelling injures 10 civilians in Kherson, evacuation zones expand

Ten people were injured by Russian shelling on Kherson Oblast, southern Ukraine, on 10 August, according to the Kherson Oblast military administration.

A part of Kherson Oblast is still occupied by Russia, from where Russian forces relentlessly launch strikes on the liberated areas, including the central city of Kherson.

The victims ranged in age from 15 to 82, with injuries of varying severity. Most casualties occurred in the Dnipro district of the city, primarily due to drone attacks, according to the Kherson Oblast military administration.

As Russian forces escalate their attacks on civilians in Kherson Oblast, local authorities expanded the number of mandatory evacuation areas to 50, the Governor of Kherson Oblast reports.

“Unfortunately, over the past month, we have recorded twice as many civilian casualties due to Russian attacks, including children,” Governor stated during a recent Defense Council meeting.

Officials cite the increased use of drones and other weapons by Russian forces as a primary reason for the evacuation expansion.

In July 2024, Ukraine experienced its deadliest month for civilians since October 2022, with at least 219 civilians killed and 1,018 injured, according to a UN report.

