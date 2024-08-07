Eng
Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast under intense Russian attacks amid Russia’s Kursk incursion

As Ukrainian forces allegedly breached Russia’s Kursk Oblast, the Russians launched multi-faceted attacks on the bordering Sumy Oblast, with Ukraine reporting to destroy a Russian helicopter and two ballistic missiles.
byVira Kravchuk
07/08/2024
2 minute read
Illustrative photo of a massive explosion. Source: DepositPhotos
The Sumy Oblast in northeastern Ukraine faced a series of attacks from Russia on 6-7 August, with an air raid alert ongoing in the city and oblast for almost 24 hours.

This comes as Ukrainian forces allegedly breached into the Russian Kursk Oblast that borders Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast.

According to local reports, the first air raid alert sounded at 2:09 a.m. on 6 August, followed by the initial explosions around 3:00 a.m.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration confirmed a missile attack on the district’s infrastructure, while the Ukrainian Air Force reported Russian tactical aviation activity and the use of guided aerial bombs in the area.

Oleksiy Drozdenko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, warned the residents of the risk of falling debris from intercepted targets. The exact number of victims is unknown yet, but the Sumy Oblast Blood Service Center urged citizens to donate all blood types.

Despite the intensity of the attacks, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that on 6 August, defense units destroyed “a Russian ballistic missile, two drones, and one helicopter” over the oblast. On 7 August, Ukrainian forces destroyed another ballistic missile. 

On 7 August, the Russian military launched 91 strikes on Sumy Oblast overnight and in the morning, damaging private houses, infrastructure objects, and a municipal facility, according to the Sumy City Military Administration.

Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk

The situation extended beyond Ukraine’s borders, with the Russian Ministry of Defense claiming ongoing battles in the adjacent Kursk Oblast of Russia. They alleged that Ukrainian forces, including tanks and armored vehicles, attacked Russian border positions. However, the Ukrainian 22nd Mechanized Brigade, implicated in these claims, declined to comment when contacted by Suspilne news media. 

Adding to the situation’s complexity, a source from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate told the New Voice news agency that the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) was not involved in any operations in the Kursk Oblast. 

Russian attacks on Mykolaiv Oblast 

Meanwhile, the Mykolaiv oblast to the south also faced attacks on 7 August. According to the head of the Mykolaiv Oblast State Administration, Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted fourteen “Shahed 131/136” drones overnight. The resulting debris caused two grass fires, which were quickly extinguished without casualties.

