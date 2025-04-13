Russian forces man up military units and prepare for assaults in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces are replenishing their units and preparing to resume assault operations in the Kharkiv direction, according to the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Forces.

No offensive actions by Russian troops were recorded in the Kharkiv direction during the past day, the military command reported.

“The Russian army is currently replenishing its units after sustaining losses and preparing to resume assault operations,” Khortytsia officials reported.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assault attempts near Kindrashivka, Kamianka, and Zahrizove.

The situation remains active across multiple fronts. Russian forces attacked in the Lyman direction near settlements including Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Olhivka, and several others. Ukrainian defense forces repelled these assault actions.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defense units prevented deterioration of tactical positions near Ivano-Dariivka.

Various intensity assault operations occurred in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions targeting Predtechyne, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Dyliivka, and Toretsk. Ukrainian forces maintained all positions.

“The Russian army continues attempts to attack our defensive fortifications in the Pokrovsk direction,” the report noted. Russian assault actions were repelled by Ukrainian defenders near numerous settlements including Yelyzavetivka, Zvirove, Preobrazhenka, and others.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses near Kostiantynopil, Odradne, and Bahatyr.

Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, expects Russia to intensify offensive operations in April and May. He said that the Russian forces will focus their advance on Pokrovsk but could also advance near Kupiansk, Lyman, and in the Zaporizhzhia and Novopavlivka areas.

“Russian troops are already preparing to intensify fighting on several fronts. This year the Russian army plans to increase its grouping by 150,000 military personnel,” Palisa previously said.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced on 9 April that Russian forces had already begun an offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned.

