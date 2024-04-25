Eng
Esp

Military: Russia suffers 85% of losses in the Eastern sector

According to the spokesperson for the Khortytsia operational-strategic grouping, soldiers of the Tavria Air Assault Brigade destroyed more than 300 pieces of equipment in six months of fighting in one of the areas.
byBenjamin Looijen
25/04/2024
2 minute read
President Zelenskyy, Ukrainian soldiers
The commander of the Khortytsia operational-strategic grouping of troops Yuriy Sodol reports to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
The Russian army suffers heavy losses in manpower and light armored vehicles during strike and assault operations: on average, 85% of losses – both in manpower and equipment – are incurred on the Eastern direction. This was reported to LIGA.net by Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit.

Voloshyn said that minefields and FPV drones play an important role in causing the enemy to suffer heavy losses, helping to stop light armored and armored vehicles.

He emphasized that the soldiers of the Tauride Air Assault Brigade destroyed more than 300 pieces of enemy equipment in six months of fighting in one of the areas.

“And this is at least three enemy brigades!” the spokesperson emphasized.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the highest number of attacks by Russian troops over the past day was in the Novopavlivka sector – 24, Bakhmut and Avdiivka – 21 each, and the Lyman sector – 19.

Fighting rages on

On April 23, Voloshyn reported that the Defense Forces controlled most of the village of Ocheretyne in the Avdiivka sector of the frontline, with the southern part of the settlement in Donetsk region under fire control of Ukrainian army artillery.

On April 24, despite reports by a number of Western media outlets about the alleged capture of the village of Ocheretyne by Russians, Voloshyn said that fighting continued within the area and the situation remained under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

