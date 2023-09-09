Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukrainian soldiers launched a flag on balloons in the frontline city Avdiyivka on the city day; it flew over the occupied Donetsk

On 9 September 2023, in honor of 245th Avdiyivka City Day, the Ukrainian military released balloons carrying the national flag into the sky, sending them in the direction of occupied Donetsk.
byBohdan Ben
09/09/2023
1 minute read
Launching the flag. Screenshot from the video by Vitaliy Barabash, the head of the Avdiyivka City Military Administration
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Vitaliy Barabash, the head of the Avdiyivka City Military Administration, said about the event on the TV air. Then, multiple videos appeared on social media, showing the Ukrainian flag over various districts of Donetsk, while Barabash published the video how they were launching the flag.

Today marks the 245th anniversary of the foundation of Avdiyivka. We began the day with this activity – sending our national flag into the sky with balloons. It flew towards Donetsk. We’ve received interceptions; they seem a bit upset about it. They tried to shoot it down. However, our national flag is still flying over the Kyiv district of Donetsk,” Barabash stated.

Early on 9 September, a local Telegram channel, Tipichnyi Donetsk, shared several videos showcasing the Ukrainian flag soaring on balloons above the Kyiv and Kalininsky districts of occupied Donetsk.

Avdiyivka is the frontline city near the occupied Donetsk. Like Bakhmut before, Ukrainian troops have been defending it in a half-encirclement for more than a year now, not allowing Russians to advance further.

The rise and decline of Donbas: how the region became “the heart of Soviet Union” and why it fell to Russian hybrid war

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts