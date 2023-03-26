Russian troops are launching intensive air attacks on Ukraine’s frontline city of Avdiyivka, where Ukrainian troops are holding defense in a semicircle, almost like in the Bakhmut direction.

In particular, on 26 March, Russians launched several missile attacks and destroyed residential buildings, head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak informed. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties since only 6% of the pre-war population remains in the city where 32,000 used to live.

📷via Andriy Yermak pic.twitter.com/RiEtG3Yflm — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 26, 2023

Tags: Avdiyivka, Bakhmut