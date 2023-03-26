Russian troops are launching intensive air attacks on Ukraine’s frontline city of Avdiyivka

Latest news Ukraine

Russian troops are launching intensive air attacks on Ukraine’s frontline city of Avdiyivka, where Ukrainian troops are holding defense in a semicircle, almost like in the Bakhmut direction.

In particular, on 26 March, Russians launched several missile attacks and destroyed residential buildings, head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak informed. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties since only 6% of the pre-war population remains in the city where 32,000 used to live.

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags