Ukraine targets ten positions of Russian troops, strikes three air defense systems and two artillery units over past day

On 8 May, 146 clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian occupiers occurred on the front lines. Ukrainian Defense Forces aircraft and missile units struck three air defense systems, two artillery units, and 10 areas positions of Russian troops, according to a daily report of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russian military carried out 60 missile and 90 aerial strikes and shelled 107 times military positions and civilian areas of Ukraine. During the night, Russian forces again attacked Ukraine, launching 20 Shahed-136/131 drones. Ukrainian air defense units successfully downed 17 of the Russian targets.

Artillery fire targeted over 110 populated areas across Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 16 attacks in Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Ukrainian military thwarted 11 attacks near Makiivka, Nevsky, Novoliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, and the Serebrianske forest in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 26 attacks in Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Andriivka, Verkhniokamyanske, Novyi, Vyimka, Ivanivske, and Klyshchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The most assaults occurred on the Avdiivka front, where the Ukrainian military repelled 45 attacks next to Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Kalynove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Netailove, and Nevelske villages in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces continued to resist enemy advances in Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Paraskeviiivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine villages in Donetsk Oblast, repelling 11 Russian attacks aimed at breaching Ukraine’s defenses.

