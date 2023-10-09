Russian troops carried out 32 missile and 387 air strikes on Ukraine over the last week – General Staff

Over the last week, 307 combat engagements occurred between the Ukrainian Army and Russian occupation troops, Andrii Kovaliov, the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informs.

In addition, the enemy carried out 32 missile and 387 air strikes and 282 times targeted Ukrainian settlements and positions from multiple rocket launch systems, as per UkrInform.

According to Kovalion, on the Kupiansk front, Ukraine’s armed forces repelled Russian attacks near Synivka, Ivanivka, and Zybyne settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

The Ukrainian soldiers also repelled over 60 Russian attacks on the Lyman front near Andriivka, Makiivka, and Bilohorivka settlements.

On the Bahmut front, Russian troops unsuccessfully attempted to regain lost positions in Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and the eastern part of Dyliivka districts in the Donetsk Oblast, the spokesman adds.

In the Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk fronts, according to Kovaliov, the Russian soldiers conducted offensive operations to establish full control over the settlement of Mariinka. During the last week, the enemy made nearly 8 unsuccessful attempts to push Ukrainian forces units out of their positions.

Russian troops also tried to push forward to encircle Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, one of the hottest frontline positions. During the winter offensive in 2023, the enemy attempted to occupy the city but was stopped. At the same time, active positional fighting continued for months.

Earlier, Ukrainian officials stated that the population of Avdiivka dwindled to 1,800 people from 32,000 before the war, as most of the people were evacuated.

In September 2023, Russian troops targeted the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant which was the largest coke producer in Ukraine. The plant produced a variety of chemicals, including coal tar, coal oil, ammonium sulfate, and coke gas.