Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia lost more heavy equipment in Pokrovsk than in Stalingrad, says expert

An OSINT analysis by Volodymyr Dacenko shows that Russia’s losses in Pokrovsk are massive
byLesia Dubenko
16/12/2024
2 minute read
Russia Pokrovsk
Destroyed Russian tank/ 93rd Mechanized Brigade “Kholodnyi Yar”
Russia lost more heavy equipment in Pokrovsk than in Stalingrad, says expert

The Russian army continues trying to capture the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, a strategic hub the loss of which would significantly complicate Ukraine’s fighting in the area.

Despite multiple “human waves,” Russia has yet to capture the embattled city, with Estonia’s intel chief praising Ukraine’s Armed Forces for resisting the massive Russian assault.

In his analysis the “Greatest Russian Offensive”, OSINT researcher Volodymyr Dacenko explains what’s going on the battlefield.

We collected five main points below.

Russia’s losses in Pokrovsk/Volodymyr Dacenko’s X

1. Losses are close to the number of the entire Western Military District of the Russian Federation as of 2022, which was being prepared for war with NATO. And this is about 60% of the forces with which Russia planned to seize Ukraine in three days in 2022

2. Russia’s total losses for 13 months of fighting in the Pokrovsky direction amount to about 150,000 soldiers killed and wounded. This is more than Russia’s losses in the battles for Bakhmut (100,000)

3. Russia lost more tanks at Pokrovsk than any country in Europe has in its army. Or more soldiers than the entire Armed Forces of the United Kingdom. Remember this when you read the news about the battles for a small town in eastern Ukraine.

4. Probably, in the coming months, no less brutal battles and frontal attacks by the Russian army await us. These months will be the culmination of the Pokrovsk offensive. An offensive in which Russia will lose three armies to assert the ambitions of its dictator.

5. It is hard to believe, but the Russian losses of armored vehicles at Pokrovsk are greater than the losses of the German army in the Battle of Stalingrad.

The dynamics of Russia’s losses have also been consistently high, according to Dacenko’s estimates made back in November.

Recently quoting the tweet dated 10 November he writes: “Russia is suffering more and more losses trying to look like the side that is winning. The dynamics of Russian losses indicates the price of the Russian offensive.”

The dynamics of Russia’s losses/Volodymyr Dacenko’s X

According to his estimates based on OSINT analysis, Russia’s daily losses skyrocketed from 200 lost soldiers daily to 1500 in 2024. F

urthermore, Russia loses 10,5 soldiers per kilometer of the occupied territory of Ukraine, an indicator that exceeds most recent wars with the exception of the Korean War.

Dacenko’s analysis ultimately begs the question: if Russia needs this much manpower and military equipment to conquer a town the size of Oosterhout in The Netherlands, why do the Allies not supply us with the weapons they have and don’t need to finish the job?

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts