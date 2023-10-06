Russian forces are trying “unsuccessfully” to occupy two cities in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine says

Russian occupation forces are continuing unsuccessful attempts to capture Marinka and encircle Avdiivka towns in Donetsk Oblast, says Oleksandr Stupun, a spokesman for the Joint Press Center of the Tavria Defense Forces, according to Ukrinform.

Avdiivka has been one of the main targets of Russian offensive operations which “turned the city into a total ruin,” said Pavlo Kyrylenko, Donetsk’s regional governor. Ukrainian officials stated that the population of Avdiivka dwindled to 1,800 people from 32,000 before the war, as most of the people were evacuated.

“The occupants want to take Marinka with all their might to show some kind of success and are trying to surround Avdiivka as usual.” They are not succeeding, but they will try to gain some operational space,” said Stupun.

The spokesman added that the Russian military “thinks it will be some kind of improvement for them.” However, at the moment they are suffering losses as Ukrainian soldiers are standing firm and defending Avdiivka and the neighboring settlements, he said.

“We are ready for any enemy action, all our troops are on standby, and we are not just mindlessly going on the offensive, we are gradually advancing, gaining ground, and continuing our activities,” Stupun informed.

Earlier, Russian missiles hit a chemical plant in Avdiivka, causing fire.

Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant was the largest coke producer in Ukraine. It is also used to produce a variety of chemicals, including coal tar, coal oil, ammonium sulfate, and coke gas.