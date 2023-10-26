Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Military: Russia lost 5,000 troops near Avdiivka, Mariinka in two weeks

Russia’s offensive in Donetsk’s Avdiivka sector is marked by over 5,000 troop casualties and increasing refusal to fight, notably from Storm-Z units, according to the Ukrainian military.
byYuri Zoria
26/10/2023
2 minute read
A munition dropped by a Ukrainian drone falling on a Russian vehicle and infantry near Avdiivka. Screenshot from a Reporting From Ukraine video.
Since the beginning of the offensive in Donetsk Oblast’s Avdiivka sector two weeks ago, Russia has lost more than 5,000 of its troops near Avdiivka and Maryinka, and the occupiers from the Storm-Z units are increasingly refusing to fight. This was reported by the spokesman for the Tauria Defense Forces, Oleksandr Stupun, on the national telethon on 26 October, Liga reports.

“Since 10 October, the enemy has lost over 5,000 personnel in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors as killed and wounded [in action]. We can also say that the figure of [lost Russian] armored vehicles nears 400,” he said.

Stupun added that the Russian forces are trying to pull up and redeploy certain reserves from other areas. In addition, the Russians are sending infantry to the Avdiivka sector, but in particular, the fighters from the Storm-Z units, according to Stupun, are refusing to fight.

“The enemy continues to push forward infantry – they are not very eager to advance anymore – incidents of refusal are being recorded, particularly by representatives of ‘Storm-Z’, and mutinies are starting in some units,” the spokesperson announced.

On 25 October, Stupun said that Russian attacks in the Avdiivka sector had decreased as the Russians were regrouping and trying to move forward.

