The situation on the front in the Avdiivka direction is extremely challenging, with Russian forces attacking in numbers significantly exceeding the Ukrainian defense forces, LIGA.net reported, citing Oleksandr Borodin, spokesman for Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

Ukraine has transferred one of its best brigades to reinforce the besieged city of Avdiivka, yet the threat of encirclement is rising. Russian troops have made advances to the north and south of the east-Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, which Ukraine has been defending since October 2023, according to the Ukrainian project Deepstatemap.

According to Borodin, the ratio of forces is reported to be one to seven, with the Ukrainian defenders facing regular Russian army units and special forces.

Borodin described the situation as “very difficult,” stating, “The Russians are advancing. They are attacking in significantly overwhelming numbers. It can be stated that the ratio is one to seven. There is a constant attack on various sections. These are two [Russian] armies attacking there, about seven brigades. We are currently executing the order to hold [positions].”

Borodin also mentioned that Ukrainian defenders in the direction recently achieved a record in terms of the number of Russian personnel eliminated in a single day this year. However, he emphasized that the situation remains challenging as the regular army and special forces from the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate are fighting in that direction.

On 15 February, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade officially confirmed that the unit had been urgently redeployed to the Avdiivka area to reinforce the Ukrainian garrison. According to military sources, the situation in the city was “extremely critical” at the time of the brigade’s entry.

Read also: