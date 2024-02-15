Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Military: Russian troops outnumber Ukrainian forces seven to one in Avdiivka direction

The situation in the Avdiivka direction is “very difficult,” with Ukrainian defenders facing a 1:7 ratio against regular Russian army units and special forces, a spox for Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade told LIGA.net.
byIryna Voichuk
15/02/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldier at the front
Ukrainian soldier at the front. Credit: General Staff/TG
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The situation on the front in the Avdiivka direction is extremely challenging, with Russian forces attacking in numbers significantly exceeding the Ukrainian defense forces, LIGA.net reported, citing Oleksandr Borodin, spokesman for Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

Ukraine has transferred one of its best brigades to reinforce the besieged city of Avdiivka, yet the threat of encirclement is rising. Russian troops have made advances to the north and south of the east-Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, which Ukraine has been defending since October 2023, according to the Ukrainian project Deepstatemap.

According to Borodin, the ratio of forces is reported to be one to seven, with the Ukrainian defenders facing regular Russian army units and special forces.

Borodin described the situation as “very difficult,” stating, “The Russians are advancing. They are attacking in significantly overwhelming numbers. It can be stated that the ratio is one to seven. There is a constant attack on various sections. These are two [Russian] armies attacking there, about seven brigades. We are currently executing the order to hold [positions].”

Aerial bombs enable Russian advances on Avdiivka; encirclement looms

Borodin also mentioned that Ukrainian defenders in the direction recently achieved a record in terms of the number of Russian personnel eliminated in a single day this year. However, he emphasized that the situation remains challenging as the regular army and special forces from the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate are fighting in that direction.

On 15 February, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade officially confirmed that the unit had been urgently redeployed to the Avdiivka area to reinforce the Ukrainian garrison. According to military sources, the situation in the city was “extremely critical” at the time of the brigade’s entry.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts