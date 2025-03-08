Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian forces eliminate 80% of Russian troops during gas pipeline infiltration attempt

Ukrainian airborne assault brigade ambushed Russian forces attempting to replicate Avdiivka tactics by using underground pipeline infrastructure, trapping and destroying the group as they emerged from the tunnel in a planned operation based on intelligence gathering.
byOlena Mukhina
08/03/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers during a training. Source: The 109th Battalion of the Edelweiss 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade
Ukrainian forces eliminate 80% of Russian troops during gas pipeline infiltration attempt

In the Sudzhanskyi district of Kursk Oblast, Russian forces attempted to infiltrate Ukrainian-controlled territory via the underground communications of the Progress gas pipeline. However, 80% of Russian troops were eliminated, as reported by Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Myroslav Hai.

The battle for control over the Kursk front has reached a critical juncture as Russian forces intensify their offensive operations, significantly limiting Ukraine’s strategic options, military analysts report. Russian troops have advanced further into the region, making key territorial gains while leveraging overwhelming drone warfare to disrupt Ukrainian logistics and supply chains.

“The command of one of our airborne assault brigades effectively used previously gathered intelligence on Russia’s plans to use underground pipeline routes for sabotage in the Sudzhanskyi district. The Russians attempted to replicate the tactics used in the Avdiivka operation, leveraging engineering structures to infiltrate Ukrainian territory,” he explained.

Russian troops used a drainage pipe approximately 2 km long to infiltrate the operational rear of a Ukrainian grouping during their Avdiivka operation in Donetsk Oblast. This tactic enabled them to create the threat of both flanking strikes and the operational encirclement of certain Ukrainian units.

In Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces were quick to respond to the attack.

“A well-organized ambush allowed us to trap the enemy as they emerged from the tunnel. At the critical moment, we blocked the exit, preventing any escape. The group was then destroyed, with about 80% of the enemy personnel neutralized,” Hai said.

He also noted that radio intercepts revealed Russia’s panic, with invaders complaining about being sent to certain death.

“When the war ends, we won’t need to invent cinematic plots. The real events will be dramatic enough to make Hollywood look tame,” the officer concluded.

On 8 March, around 100 Russian soldiers used a gas pipeline to advance toward the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces near Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Russian forces had been preparing for this operation for several days, clearing the area with guided bombs before advancing.

Nearly 100 Russian troops infiltrate critical Ukrainian defense line through pipeline as Kursk encirclement tightens

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts