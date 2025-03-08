In the Sudzhanskyi district of Kursk Oblast, Russian forces attempted to infiltrate Ukrainian-controlled territory via the underground communications of the Progress gas pipeline. However, 80% of Russian troops were eliminated, as reported by Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Myroslav Hai.

The battle for control over the Kursk front has reached a critical juncture as Russian forces intensify their offensive operations, significantly limiting Ukraine’s strategic options, military analysts report. Russian troops have advanced further into the region, making key territorial gains while leveraging overwhelming drone warfare to disrupt Ukrainian logistics and supply chains.

“The command of one of our airborne assault brigades effectively used previously gathered intelligence on Russia’s plans to use underground pipeline routes for sabotage in the Sudzhanskyi district. The Russians attempted to replicate the tactics used in the Avdiivka operation, leveraging engineering structures to infiltrate Ukrainian territory,” he explained.

Russian troops used a drainage pipe approximately 2 km long to infiltrate the operational rear of a Ukrainian grouping during their Avdiivka operation in Donetsk Oblast. This tactic enabled them to create the threat of both flanking strikes and the operational encirclement of certain Ukrainian units.

In Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces were quick to respond to the attack.

“A well-organized ambush allowed us to trap the enemy as they emerged from the tunnel. At the critical moment, we blocked the exit, preventing any escape. The group was then destroyed, with about 80% of the enemy personnel neutralized,” Hai said.

He also noted that radio intercepts revealed Russia’s panic, with invaders complaining about being sent to certain death.

“When the war ends, we won’t need to invent cinematic plots. The real events will be dramatic enough to make Hollywood look tame,” the officer concluded.

On 8 March, around 100 Russian soldiers used a gas pipeline to advance toward the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces near Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Russian forces had been preparing for this operation for several days, clearing the area with guided bombs before advancing.

