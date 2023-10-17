ISW: Ukraine keeps pushing near Bakhmut and in south as Russia presses on Avdiivka

The US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says that on 16 October, Ukrainians continued counteroffensive actions near Donetsk’s Bakhmut and in Zaporizhzhia Oblast’s west, while Russians continued their offensive on Donetsk’s Avdiivka.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces conducted offensive operations in the Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Bakhmut directions.

Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted assaults near Avdiivka and on Verbove’s western and northwestern outskirts (10km east of Robotyne or 18km southwest of Orikhiv).

Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces are within 200 to 300 meters of Russian positions west of Verbove.

Russian forces continued offensive operations in the Avdiivka direction on October 16 and recently made some gains, albeit at a relatively slower pace than in the initial attacks.

Geolocated footage posted on October 16 shows that Russian forces have marginally advanced past the E50 road about 3km south of Avdiivka.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled a total of 22 Russian attacks in the Avdiivka direction in the past day, notably fewer than the 30 reported attacks on October 15.

Russian sources noted that Russian forces have increased the intensity of air and artillery strikes on the settlement in order to compensate for slow ground maneuvers, which are complicated by heavy Ukrainian fortifications surrounding Avdiivka.

During a meeting on the operational situation in Ukraine on October 16, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that Russian forces have improved their tactical positions in unspecified areas and that the Russian “active defense” along the front, including near Avdiivka, is prohibiting Ukrainian advances.

