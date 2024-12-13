Morning Russian missile attack hit power facilities in two western Ukraine’s regions

The 13 December morning massive Russian missile and drone attack caused widespread damage to critical infrastructure and civilian areas across multiple regions. Ukrainian officials confirmed no additional casualties but reported significant destruction across several regions, including Lviv, Odesa, and Chernihiv oblasts.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Last night and this morning, Russia attacked Ukraine with 94 missiles and 193 drones, targeting energy infrastructure. Kharkiv Oblast authorities reported that Russian strikes on Myrne village injured four people at a civilian enterprise, the only casualties reported from the attack. Ukraine intercepted 81 missiles and 80 drones, with 105 other UAVs crashing, and 5 more turning to Russia and Belarus. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

In Lviv Oblast, Russian missiles targeted six energy infrastructure facilities, triggering fires that rescue teams extinguished, according to Lviv Oblast Military Administration (OVA) Head Maksym Kozytskyi. First Deputy Head Andrii Hodyk assured that critical infrastructure operates as usual, with healthcare and water facilities fully powered by backup systems.

In Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, Russian strikes on critical infrastructure caused fires, which were swiftly extinguished by emergency responders, the regional Emergency Service reported. The regional chief stated this morning that the Russian attack on the oblast was the most massive since the start of the all-out war.

In Odesa Oblast, missile fragments damaged the office of a private transport company and eight trucks, said regional chief Oleh Kiper. He added that Russian forces launched additional drone strikes in the region at dawn, but they caused no further damage.

In Zakarpattia Oblast, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted two missiles – one near Mukachevo and another near the village of Kliucharky, according to regional authorities. Such attacks are rare as Zakarpattia is the region farthest from Russia and is additionally shielded by the Carpathian mountain ridge.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian drone strikes hit three districts. In Chernihiv district, two detached homes were damaged; in Pryluky district, residential buildings, outbuildings, and a gymnasium sustained damage; and in Nizhyn district, strikes on a farm killed 11 cows. This is according to the regional Police Department.

EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, who arrived in Kyiv earlier, spent the morning sheltering from missiles alongside other officials, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernová reported. Following the strikes, Kubilius met with Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna.

A US delegation, including Ambassador Nate Fick and Director of DIU Doug Beck, arrived in Kyiv during the Russian missile attack. US Ambassador Bridget Brink noted on X that the delegation met with representatives of Ukraine’s defense-tech sector to discuss battlefield insights and explore opportunities for future collaboration.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called for the urgent delivery of 20 NASAMS, HAWK, or IRIS-T air defense systems. He said Russia’s attacks aim to cripple Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, but emphasized that depriving Moscow of its “means of terror” remains the goal.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s recent call for a “Christmas truce” was criticized by Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn. He argued that Moscow exploited Orbán’s statement as cover for preparing its strikes on Ukraine’s energy system.

As a consequence of these attacks, Ukraine’s power grid operator Ukrenergo announced rolling blackouts for residential areas across the country starting tomorrow, with power restrictions for industries lasting throughout the day.

Authorities have not disclosed the full extent of damage from the Russian attack. However, Ukrenergo’s report and an earlier IAEA report that nine Ukrainian nuclear power units reduced energy production suggest that Ukraine’s energy system may have sustained notable damage, possibly again affecting substations supplying nuclear reactors or distributing their output.

