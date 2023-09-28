Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukrainian mother spends money paid for KIA son to build a village road in his memory

Vladyslav Hryshchenko died in the summer of 2022 while performing a combat mission as part of the 1st Separate Tank Brigade.
Bohdan Ben
28/09/2023
Vladyslav Hryshchenko and a remote street where his mother lives paved and renamed in his honor.
A village street on which his mother built the road was renamed in his honor. In this way, Valentina Hryshchenko wanted to keep the memory of her son for future generations.

Three hundred fifty meters of a new road were built with a 10-year warranty for UAH 3.5 million ($95,000).

The street residents say they are grateful to Valentina for her son and for the fact that she raised a real Hero.

Hryshchenko’s remote village in the Sosnytska community is located in north-Ukrainian Chernihiv Oblast, where the 1st Separate Tank Brigade brigade participated in heavy fighting early in the war. Russian attack was repelled, and Russians were forced to leave the region in April 2022, leaving behind hundreds of destroyed or damaged settlements.

“The route to life.” How volunteers secretly rescued 75,000 from a city encircled by Russian troops

Read more:

