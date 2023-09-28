Ukrainian mother spends money paid for KIA son to build a village road in his memory

A village street on which his mother built the road was renamed in his honor. In this way, Valentina Hryshchenko wanted to keep the memory of her son for future generations.

Three hundred fifty meters of a new road were built with a 10-year warranty for UAH 3.5 million ($95,000).

The street residents say they are grateful to Valentina for her son and for the fact that she raised a real Hero.

Hryshchenko’s remote village in the Sosnytska community is located in north-Ukrainian Chernihiv Oblast, where the 1st Separate Tank Brigade brigade participated in heavy fighting early in the war. Russian attack was repelled, and Russians were forced to leave the region in April 2022, leaving behind hundreds of destroyed or damaged settlements.

