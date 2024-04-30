Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Official: Kupiansk axis sees renewed Russian assaults following troop rotations

After a lull to regroup, Russian troops have completed rotation and resumed offensive operations, conducting multiple assaults on the Kupiansk and Lyman sectors, the Kharkiv Oblast head says.
byYuri Zoria
30/04/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian artillerymen operating a gun. Illustrative image: Telegram, Zelenskyy Official
Official: Kupiansk axis sees renewed Russian assaults following troop rotations

Russian invasion forces have renewed offensive operations targeting Ukrainian defensive positions on the Kupiansk and Lyman axes in Kharkiv Oblast over the past two days. This is according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, who added that this follows a two-month period where the Russians focused on rotating and replenishing units that had suffered losses and a degradation of combat capability due to the effective efforts of Ukraine’s armed forces.

Situation in northeastern Ukraine as per Deepstatemap.

Syniehubov says once the Russian military had executed sufficient unit rotations, brought in replacements, and conducted training and coordination, they proceeded to launch a new series of assault efforts. The official reported 5 assaults on the Kupiansk axis and nearly 15 on the Lyman axis on 29 April, followed by 9 more assaults in the Kupiansk direction on 30 April while the Lyman front was calmer.

He assessed that the Russians are testing and probing Ukrainian defensive positions, likely aiming to identify potential weaknesses to exploit in future operations.

Syniehubov stated that Russian troop numbers in the Kupiansk area are similar to approximately 10 months ago when their last major assault operations began, with an estimated 100,000 total forces including around 50,000 combat troops. 

Additionally, the Russian military has maintained a force of 20,000 troops in the northern part of the Kharkiv region, with no changes in troop levels reported on this front for approximately 10 months, according to the local administration chief.

Read also:

 

 

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts