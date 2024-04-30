Eng
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv with air bombs kills 24-year-old man, injures nine people

Four of the nine injured people reportedly were hospitalized; the rest suffered from acute stress reactions and are being treated at the site.
Emergency workers are working on the site of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 30 April. Credit: Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov
Russian troops attacked two districts of Kharkiv, killing one person and injuring nine, on the morning of 30 April.

According to the Kharkiv Governor, Oleh Syniehubov, the Russian military attacked the Kholodnohirskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv, hitting civilian infrastructure.

Russian attack with air bombs killed a 24-year-old man who was at work and injured nine people.

Two of the six injured people reportedly were hospitalized; the rest suffered from acute stress reactions and are being treated at the site.

According to the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, the Russians hit civilian objects. In the Kyivskyi district, like the day before, they hit residential buildings. According to the mayor, seven people were injured.

The first hit with the air bomb damaged over 40 garages in the Kyivskyi district, and the second target damaged two civilian buildings in the Kholodnohirsk district.

Russian forces launched two air bombs on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv on the evening of 29 April, injuring a 42-year-old man and damaging six apartment buildings.

