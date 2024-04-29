Russian strike Odesa with shrapnel missile aimed at civilian targets

Russian military laucnhed a missile attack on Odesa at about 6:30 pm, killing four people.

The attack killed four people and injured 32 people, including a 16-year-old and 5-year-old children, and one pregnant woman, according to Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper. Four of the wounded reportedly are in serious condition. One man died as a result of a stroke that provoked the shelling.

The missile that hit Odesa contained shrapnel to destroy manpower, said Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces. He said this meant that Russian troops wanted to hit as many civilians as possible.

The missiles also hit the residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. One of the building

A fire in Odesa in the “Harry Potter castle,” which was said to be the residence of a former member of the pro-Russian Party of Regions and ally of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych ousted following the 2014 EuroMaidan Revolution, Serhiy Kivalov.

Former MP Serhiy Kivalov is among 20 injured in Odesa. He's the president of the National University Odesa Law Academy & a former member of the pro-Russian Party of Regions. The roof of the building, known in Odesa as Kivalov's Castle or Harry Potter's Castle burned down. pic.twitter.com/q7mncuUDZi — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 29, 2024

The roof of the building, known in Odesa as Kivalov’s Castle or Harry Potter’s Castle burned down.

Russian forces attack the port city of Odesa almost every day, hitting both civilian and critical infrastructure and port.

On the evening of 29 April, Russian troops also attacked Kharkiv with at least five aircraft bombs, killing a 42-year-old man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

