Over 16,000 civilians likely killed in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion – British intel

The latest intelligence update by the British Defense Ministry says, based on independent analysis, that over 16,000 civilians have likely been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Continued civilian casualties “are likely largely due to Russia’s lack of discrimination in the use of artillery and other area weapon systems,” according to the ministry.

The ministry tweeted:

“As of 13 February 2023, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had recorded 18,955 civilian casualties since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This consisted of 7,199 killed and 11,756 injured. 697 of the civilian casualties occurred in January 2023.”

“The OHCHR has stated it believes that the actual figures are considerably higher. Based on other, independent analysis, over 16,000 civilians have likely been killed. Data from January 2023 indicated that the violence continued along the 1,200km front line, but was primarily concentrated in Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.”

“Throughout January 2023, there was a very high intensity, and worsening trend, of damage being inflicted on both medical and educational facilities. These incidents, and continued civilian casualties are likely largely due to Russia’s lack of discrimination in the use of artillery and other area weapon systems.”

Tags: casualties, Ukraine civilians