Drone attack on Russia injures several people in Tambov Oblast

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims on 11 January that its air defense systems intercepted 85 drones overnight.

The ministry reports 31 drones were destroyed over the Black Sea, 16 each over Voronezh Oblast and Krasnodar Krai, 14 over the Azov Sea, four over Belgorod Oblast, and two over Tambov and Kursk oblasts.

According to local governor Evgeny Pervyshov, the drones hit residential buildings, injuring seven people in Kotovsk, Tambov Oblast.

Pervyshov said the drones crashed into two five-floor apartment buildings in Kotovsk. Several people received injuries from glass shards and were provided medical assistance. According to the governor “the buildings sustained minor damage.”

Airports in Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, and Ulyanovsk temporarily restricted incoming and outgoing flights “to ensure flight safety.”

The Ukrainian side has not commented on these reports. Euromaidan Press notes it cannot independently verify this information.

Ukrainian forces have significantly escalated their drone operations against Russian targets, reportedly attacking over 54,000 sites in December 2024 alone, with nearly half of these strikes executed by kamikaze drones

