Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1137: Ukraine ramps up drone strikes, Zelenskyy slams “empty talk” on Russia

Despite significant Western funding, European defense production is losing the race against Russia, but Ukraine could turn the tide with its ability to manufacture weapons at a fraction of the cost.
byEuromaidan Press Staff
06/04/2025
4 minute read
Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1137: Ukraine ramps up drone strikes, Zelenskyy slams “empty talk” on Russia

Exclusives

RUSI: Europe losing defense production race to Russia, Ukraine could turn tide. European defense production has failed to meet targets despite significant funding. But Ukraine’s ability to manufacture weapons at a fraction of Western costs presents a strategic opportunity.

Military

Ukrainian forces struck 77,000 Russian targets with drones in March, Syrskyi reports. This is 10% more than in February – Ukraine continues ramping up drone capabilities

Frontline report: Russia breaks energy ceasefire after staged sabotage while Ukraine retaliates striking military airbases. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy points to Russian strikes as evidence of Moscow’s disinterest in peace negotiations, while the Kremlin claims Ukraine violated the agreement first, however, incident evidence suggests it was self-inflicted.

Drones hit Russia’s sole fiber optic plant, disrupting military drone production. On the same night, drones also targeted an explosives manufacturing plant in Russia, causing fire.

As of 2 APR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

      • Personnel: 918180 (+1410)
      • Tanks: 10515 (+10)
      • APV: 21880 (+24)
      • Artillery systems: 25576 (+24)
      • MLRS: 1347
      • Anti-aircraft systems: 1123
      • Aircraft: 370
      • Helicopters: 335
      • UAV: 31505 (+43)
      • Cruise missiles : 3123
      • Warships/boats: 28
      • Submarines: 1
      • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 42687 (+41)

Intelligence and technology

Russian territorial gains in Ukraine plummet in early 2025, UK intel & Deep State say. Apparently, General Drapatyi’s appointment as head of the Khortytsia operational group had a role

International

“Hands off”: Thousands gather across US and Europe to protest against Trump, Musk. More than 1,200 coordinated demonstrations took place across all 50 US states and in cities abroad on 5 April, as tens of thousands protested President Trump’s domestic policies and executive orders.

“Weakness never ended wars”: Zelensky demands real pressure on Russia over missile attack. “Empty talk” will not force Russia to stop the war, Zelenskyy said, stressing that Russia must be named as the perpetrator of the strike that killed 18 in his hometown

Putin sends Dmitriev to sell sanctions-relief deception to American audiences, ISW warns. The investment envoy tries to distract the Trump administration from the Kremlin’s intransigence regarding Ukraine

Zelenskyy criticizes US Embassy for “weak” response to Russian missile strike that killed nine children. Ambassador Brink’s statement that “this is why the war must end” without naming Russia as the aggressor prompted the Ukrainian President to argue that ending the war requires “not being afraid to pressure the one who continues this war.”

“When time is right.” Macron to lead Europe’s Putin talks on Ukraine, The Telegraph reveals. In 2022, the French President kept diplomatic channels open with Moscow longer than other leaders, cutting ties only when it became clear Putin wouldn’t end the invasion.

Humanitarian and social impact

OSINT: If Russia’s strike was “precision,” they aimed to kill 9 kids in Zelenskyy’s hometown. Russians claim they targeted a restaurant in Kryvyi Rih with military inside, but geolocation data shows civilian casualties up to 148 meters away.

Ukrainian refugees in US received erroneous deportation threats. The Trump administration falsely ordered Ukrainian refugees residing under humanitarian parole to leave the US within seven days, causing significant distress among vulnerable immigrants who fled the war.

“I’m begging you, save my son”: father screams in despair as Russian missile kills 9 kids in Ukraine. The number of killed after the Russian 4 April missile strike on a residential area in Kryvyi Rih rose to 19 people, including 9 children. Later that night, the Russians also launched drones at Kryvyi Rih, killing one more person.

FT: Kyiv deploys lie detectors in hunt for source of “strange” US minerals deal leak. The leaked deal was lambasted by senior officials as extremely disadvantageous to Ukraine

Read the daily review for Friday Apr 04 2025 here

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!