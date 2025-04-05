Ukrainian refugees in US received erroneous deportation threats

Multiple Ukrainians legally residing in the United States under a humanitarian program received an alarming email this week incorrectly informing them their status had been revoked, giving them just seven days to leave the country or face consequences.

The total number of Ukrainian refugees in the US by early 2025 is estimated to be around 240,000, including those who entered through humanitarian parole and Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

As Trump returned to power in 2025, he promised to implement the “largest deportation program in American history,” with his government reevaluating and, in some cases, terminating various humanitarian parole programs initiated under the previous administration.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed on 4 April that the email had been sent in error and that the Ukrainian parole program, established after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, remains in effect, according to Reuters. The number of Ukrainians who received this erroneous communication remains unclear.

The mistaken notification stated bluntly:

“If you do not depart the United States immediately you will be subject to potential law enforcement actions that will result in your removal from the United States,” adding, “DHS is terminating your parole. Do not attempt to remain in the United States.”

On Friday, DHS sent a follow-up message clarifying that the original order was incorrect and that “the terms of your parole as originally issued remain unchanged at this time.”

The error caused significant distress among recipients. One Ukrainian parolee, speaking anonymously due to fears of government retribution, described being unable to “breathe normally and was uncontrollably crying” upon receiving the email. Despite having renewed her immigration status last August with approval for another two years, she frantically tried to determine what she might have done wrong, noting, “I don’t have as much as a parking ticket, don’t post on social media.”

Angela Boelens, president of Iowa-based non-profit IA NICE, which has sponsored dozens of Ukrainians, reported knowing at least two women who received the erroneous notice, including one who is pregnant.

“It’s a very scary email. All of my families are in complete panic,” Boelens told Reuters. “I’d been telling people they would have time after a revocation notice. But this letter is very different.”

In January 2025, following President Trump’s executive order on immigration, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) suspended several immigration programs, including the Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) initiative. The program, initially established to provide temporary refuge for Ukrainians fleeing the war, provided two-year asylum along with work, study, and healthcare rights.

The DHS cited the need for additional vetting to address potential fraud, public safety risks, or national security threats as the reason for this pause.

This decision created uncertainty for many immigrants seeking to adjust their status or gain permanent residency in the US.