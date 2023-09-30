Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Joint mission returns two Ukrainian soldiers from Russian-occupied territory

Two servicemen from Ukraine’s airborne assault troops were injured and cut off from Ukrainian lines early in Russia’s full-scale invasion.
byIryna Voichuk
30/09/2023
2 minute read
Credit: Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine and the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have conducted a successful operation to rescue two soldiers who were stranded in Russian-occupied territory for over a year and a half, Ukraine’s Navy reported.

The two service members are from Ukraine’s airborne assault troops. They were injured and cut off from Ukrainian lines early in Russia’s full-scale invasion that began in February 2022.

The Navy Intelligence Department received operational information several weeks ago that two soldiers of the airborne assault troops had been in occupied territory since the start of the full-scale invasion,” the Navy said.

The soldiers participated in battles against the Russian army and suffered serious wounds, leaving them unable to escape. They went into hiding with assistance from local residents.

It was decided to carry out a special rescue operation,” Ukraine’s navy said. The mission was assigned to the naval special forces unit called “Angels.”

Russian soldier admits proudly his comrades were killing POWs

In a short timeframe, the Angels devised an evacuation plan in coordination with Ukraine’s Command of the Air Assault Forces, which provided covering fire during the evacuation.

Thanks to joint efforts, the two servicemen who had been in occupied territory for more than a year and a half were recently evacuated to Ukrainian-controlled territory,” Ukraine’s Navy said.

Russia’s cruel treatment of Ukrainian POWs has been extensively documented. By contrast, Ukraine makes extraordinary efforts to bring home its captured or missing personnel.

Read also:

