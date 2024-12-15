Eng
Esp

Ukraine ready to deliver grain to Syria to prevent food crisis after Assad’s fall

Zelenskyy ordered the government to establish delivery mechanisms as Ukraine, a major grain exporter, plans to send humanitarian food supplies.
byYuri Zoria
15/12/2024
2 minute read
vessel ukraine grain initiative depart odesa port
A vessel with Ukrainian grain departs the Port of Odesa. Illustrative image via X/Twitter
Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine is preparing to establish food supply mechanisms to Syria to prevent a humanitarian crisis following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 14 December.

The initiative comes as Russian wheat supplies to Syria have been suspended amid uncertainty and payment delays, according to Russian and Syrian sources cited by France24. Ukraine, known as Europe’s grain basket, was the world’s fourth-largest grain exporter before 2022, accounting for over 15% of global corn exports, 10% of wheat, 15-20% of barley, and over 50% of sunflower oil. The country has been exporting wheat and corn to Middle Eastern countries, though not previously to Syria.

In his December 14 evening address, Zelenskyy announced Ukraine’s participation in stabilization efforts in Syria:

We are ready to help Syria prevent a food crisis. Including through the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program,” he said, adding: “I have instructed the Government to organize food deliveries in cooperation with international organizations and partners willing to help.”

The Ukrainian president emphasized the importance of regional stability, stating,

“This is important for Ukraine: the calmer the situation in such regions, the more actively the world will be able to assist us in establishing peace.”

Grain From Ukraine, a humanitarian food program launched by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in November 2022, on the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor – the Soviet genocide of Ukrainians in 1932–1933 – aims to deliver grain to the poorest countries in Africa.

