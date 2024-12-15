Ukraine ready to deliver grain to Syria to prevent food crisis after Assad’s fall

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine is preparing to establish food supply mechanisms to Syria to prevent a humanitarian crisis following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 14 December.
In his December 14 evening address, Zelenskyy announced Ukraine’s participation in stabilization efforts in Syria:
“We are ready to help Syria prevent a food crisis. Including through the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program,” he said, adding: “I have instructed the Government to organize food deliveries in cooperation with international organizations and partners willing to help.”
The Ukrainian president emphasized the importance of regional stability, stating,
“This is important for Ukraine: the calmer the situation in such regions, the more actively the world will be able to assist us in establishing peace.”
