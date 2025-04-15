Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Merz plans Ukraine trip for coalition of the willing summit in May

The German chancellor-in-waiting prepares the visit for 9 May, as the Kremlin threatens him after Merz supported future Taurus missile supplies to Kyiv.
byYuri Zoria
15/04/2025
4 minute read
merz plans ukraine trip coalition willing summit germany's designated federal chancellor friedrich merz-518334389 german chancellor-in-waiting planning early attend politico reported citing sources visit coincide gathering heads state government invited ukrainian
Germany’s designated Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Photo: pa/dpa
Merz plans Ukraine trip for coalition of the willing summit in May

German chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz is planning a trip to Ukraine in early May to attend a summit of the “coalition of the willing,” Politico reported citing sources. The visit would coincide with a gathering of heads of state and government invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for 9 May, Welt says. The coalition of the willing is a group of 31 countries—notably excluding the US—that has pledged strengthened support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

This comes amid US President Donald Trump’s pivot away from Ukraine and toward Russia, as he pushes for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, allegedly to end the ongoing Russian invasion. His administration has held multiple rounds of separate talks with Ukrainian and Russian officials to secure a ceasefire, but without tangible results.

Politico’s informed sources in Berlin and Brussels confirmed that preparations for Merz’s potential Ukraine trip are underway. Other high-ranking government leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, are also expected to attend, Welt says, adding that a spokesperson for Merz declined to comment on the report.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, speaking via video link at 14 April EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg, stated:

On 9 May, we would like to hold a meeting of the coalition of the willing at the level of heads of state and government with President Zelenskyy’s participation to establish security guarantees for Ukraine,” according to Welt.

Zelenskyy separately noted that he hopes to meet with leaders from the coalition of the willing in May to “determine security guarantees” for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, Sybiha said, as per Politico.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy also invited Trump to visit Ukraine and witness the devastation caused by Russia’s war. In a CBS interview cited by Welt, he said such a visit would show Trump “what Putin has done,” warning that Putin seeks Ukraine’s total destruction.

Germany signals willingness to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Following Russia’s missile strike on Sunday, Friedrich Merz condemned the attack as a serious war crime. When asked about supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine, the CDU leader said he had “always” supported such a move, but only in coordination with European partners. He pointed out that “the British are doing it, the French are doing it, the Americans are doing it anyway.” Merz stressed that if deliveries are coordinated, “then Germany should participate.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov threatened escalation, claiming Merz supports “various measures that could lead to a new escalation and will inevitably lead to it.”

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts