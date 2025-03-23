Welt: China considers joining potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

China is considering participation in potential peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, according to Welt am Sonntag, citing EU diplomatic sources familiar with the matter. Chinese diplomats have reportedly approached officials in Brussels to explore whether such a step would be conceivable or even desirable from a European perspective.
Brussels diplomatic circles told the publication:
“Involving China in a ‘coalition of the willing’ could potentially increase Russia’s acceptance of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine.”
However, sources described the matter as “delicate.”
Both Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have expressed willingness to deploy peacekeeping troops to Ukraine if a ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv is established – a proposal that Russia has strongly opposed.
After failed mineral deal, Trump proposes US takeover of Ukrainian nuclear plants
The British government has indicated that over 30 countries are expected to participate in some capacity in the “coalition of the willing” – nations prepared to establish a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Macron and Starmer have been working for weeks to align European allies on ongoing support for Ukraine, having organized several meetings in Paris and London to coordinate efforts on this issue.
Related:
- CNN: While Trump seeks quick peace deal, Putin’s KGB-rooted ambitions extend far beyond Ukraine
- UK to host more talks on Ukraine ceasefire policing
- Macron announces Paris meeting of Ukraine coalition next week
- After failed mineral deal, Trump proposes US takeover of Ukrainian nuclear plants
- Expert: US sacrifices Ukraine to pull Russia from China’s orbit
- China supports new US-Russia “consensus” on Moscow’s war in Ukraine