Welt: China considers joining potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

China is considering participation in potential peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, according to Welt am Sonntag, citing EU diplomatic sources familiar with the matter. Chinese diplomats have reportedly approached officials in Brussels to explore whether such a step would be conceivable or even desirable from a European perspective.

This development comes as French President Emmanuel Macron announced a new summit of Ukraine’s supporters for 25 March. Following the EU summit in Brussels on 20 March, Macron outlined that the goal of the upcoming summit would be to reaffirm and specify commitments for short-term support for Ukraine. US President Donald Trump pushes for Moscow-Kyiv talks amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, with the next round of US negotiations separately with Ukraine and Russia planned for 24 March.

Brussels diplomatic circles told the publication:

“Involving China in a ‘coalition of the willing’ could potentially increase Russia’s acceptance of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine.”

However, sources described the matter as “delicate.”

Both Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have expressed willingness to deploy peacekeeping troops to Ukraine if a ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv is established – a proposal that Russia has strongly opposed.

The British government has indicated that over 30 countries are expected to participate in some capacity in the “coalition of the willing” – nations prepared to establish a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Macron and Starmer have been working for weeks to align European allies on ongoing support for Ukraine, having organized several meetings in Paris and London to coordinate efforts on this issue.

China has been one of Russia’s most significant allies during its attack on Ukraine. Western officials have accused Beijing of supplying materials and technologies to strengthen the Russian military, allegations that China has consistently denied while claiming impartiality.

