The United States has offered to provide critical intelligence and logistical support to back a European military presence in Ukraine following any peace agreement.
byMaria Tril
26/04/2025
zelenskyy meets uk pm starmer nato chief rutte london crucial talks ukraine's president volodymyr (l) british keir during meeting 10 downing street october 2024
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British PM Keir Starmer during their meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on 10 October 2024. Credit: Youtube/AFP
Telegraph: US privately offered to provide security guarantees for Sir Keir Starmer’s “coalition of the willing”

The United States has made a private offer to provide security guarantees for the “coalition of the willing” proposed by British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, The Telegraph reported on 25 April.

According to the newspaper, US officials have indicated they would be willing to offer intelligence and logistical support for British and European soldiers who would back up a Ukraine peace deal “from land, air and sea.”

The development is viewed by Downing Street as a “significant breakthrough,” The Telegraph reported. Sir Keir has reportedly been pressing US President Donald Trump for such guarantees for two months.

Trump claimed a peace deal was “pretty close” following in-person talks between US diplomatic envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A key question remains whether the US would intervene if Western soldiers were attacked by Russia, according to the report.

While Trump has publicly avoided committing to security guarantees, The Telegraph said that “in private US negotiators have made clear in recent weeks that they are willing to provide support and assistance to a Western force.”

This assistance could include intelligence sharing and logistical support for European aircraft, military vessels, and soldiers on the ground.

“There are ongoing discussions and he’s said a number of times that he’d have our back, as you know. And I’ve been clear that that’s an important component of what we need to do,” Sir Keir said in an interview with The Telegraph.

Ukrainian rather than Western soldiers are now expected to man the front line with Russia after any peace settlement, potentially limiting the risk of NATO being drawn into the war.

It comes amid US President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement within 100 days of his inauguration in January 2025—an effort that failed.

The US is currently pushing a peace agreement that would grant Russia territorial gains from its invasion, while failing to provide Ukraine with security assurances that could deter future Russian military action. While Ukraine is seeking security guarantees, one potential option is peacekeeping soldiers from allied countries.

The “coalition of the willing” plan, championed by Sir Keir and French President Emmanuel Macron, would involve European allies using their soldiers to help enforce any peace agreement. More than 30 nations have reportedly indicated support.

In March 2025, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer presented a plan to send up to 10,000 peacekeeping troops to Ukraine as part of a multinational force. However, by late April 2025, UK officials indicated a reconsideration of these plans, citing that the risks of deploying a large ground force were now considered “too high” and the available forces “inadequate for such a task”

The Telegraph reported that British officials “moved to downplay suggestions that the plans for deploying troops in Ukraine had been scaled back.” One Whitehall source indicated there had been “reluctance” from the Ministry of Defence regarding France’s initial proposals.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has expressed hope recently that a ceasefire in Ukraine could be announced by summer.

Read also:

