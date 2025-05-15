Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian FM Sybiha meets Rubio and Graham in Antalya ahead of Kyiv-Moscow talks

Sybiha reportedly presented Ukraine’s peace plan to US officials, emphasizing the need for Russian reciprocity.
byYuri Zoria
15/05/2025
3 minute read
ukrainian fm sybiha meets rubio graham antalya ahead kyiv-moscow talks foreign minister andrii during meeting secretary state marco senator lindsey türkiye 14 2025 mfa ukraine andriy turkey held ukraine’s ministry
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Lindsey Graham in Antalya, Türkiye, 14 May 2025. Photo: MFA of Ukraine.
Ukrainian FM Sybiha meets Rubio and Graham in Antalya ahead of Kyiv-Moscow talks

On 14 May, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a meeting in Antalya, Türkiye, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Lindsey Graham. According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides exchanged views on peaceful settlement strategies and mapped out further steps.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pushes for Kyiv-Moscow talks, allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Following the 10 May summit of the “Coalition of the Willing,” Western leaders, excluding the US, urged Russia to observe a 30-day ceasefire from 12 May. Though Putin proposed direct peace talks in Istanbul for 15 May, he backed out and delegated the job to his aide Medinsky. Meanwhile, Ukraine confirmed its participation, and Erdoğan agreed to host the negotiations.

Sybiha stated:

“I met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Lindsey Graham in Antalya to convey President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s vision on peace efforts and to coordinate positions during this critically important week.”

He also highlighted the discussion of the “logic of next steps” and Ukrainian approaches to a peace settlement.

Sybiha emphasized the necessity for Russia to respond in kind to Ukraine’s constructive moves:

“So far, it hasn’t. Moscow must realize that rejecting peace comes at a cost.”

He also expressed appreciation for the United States’ involvement and confirmed Ukraine’s readiness to build cooperation on “constructive and mutually beneficial” grounds. Additionally, he voiced Ukraine’s “commitment to President Trump’s peace efforts.”

According to an earlier statement from Ukraine’s MFA, Sybiha has been in Antalya at the invitation of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The visit aimed to coordinate diplomatic efforts with partners toward a “just peace.

Rubio arrived in Antalya for NATO consultations

Forbes reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Antalya on the evening of 14 May to attend an informal NATO foreign ministers’ meeting. The agenda includes alliance-wide security priorities, calls for increased defense spending by member states, and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

On 15 May, NATO ministers discussed a US proposal calling for allies to raise defense spending to 5% of their GDP within seven years. Rubio stated, “The alliance is only as strong as its weakest link,” stressing that the investment should target capabilities required for 21st-century threats.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts