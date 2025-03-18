Support us on Patreon
Seoul, Kyiv discuss transfer of North Korean POWs to South Korea

Under South Korean law, Seoul considers two Pyongyang soldiers captured in January as South Korean citizens, in line with its recognition of all North Korean residents.
18/03/2025
Two North Korean soldiers from Pyongyang’s Reconnaissance General Bureau, captured in January 2025 in Russia’s Kursk Oblast – Ri (left), a 10-year serviceman, and Baek, who served for five years. Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Chsun/Jung Chul-hwan.
Seoul, Kyiv discuss transfer of North Korean POWs to South Korea

South Korea and Ukraine’s top diplomats held phone talks on 17 March to discuss the “repatriation” of Kyiv-held North Korean prisoners of war, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said. Those POWs are South Korean citizens under South Korean law.

Ukraine captured two North Korean soldiers, 26-year-old serviceman Ri and 21-year-old Paek, earlier this year in combat in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. South Korea supports Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion involving Pyongyang troops, but has so far provided only non-military aid. Meanwhile, North Korea provides Russia with troops and equipment, and its artillery ammunition supplies account for 50% of Russia’s total.

Yonhap reports that South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul held a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, to discuss the handling of two North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine, according to the ministry.

Ukraine withdraws from Sudzha but maintains presence in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Cho informed Sybiha that, under South Korea’s Constitution, the captured soldiers are regarded as South Korean citizens and that the country would accept their defection if they choose to express such intent, the Ministry said.

Information about consultations between Ukraine and South Korea on this matter first emerged in January, according to Militarnyi. However, none of the prisoners have expressed a desire to defect to South Korea so far.

On 19 February, it was reported that South Korean publication Chosun Ilbo interviewed the prisoners, who held positions as a sniper-scout and a shooter respectively. In the interview, one of the captives appeared to have requested asylum in South Korea.

