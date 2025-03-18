Seoul, Kyiv discuss transfer of North Korean POWs to South Korea

South Korea and Ukraine’s top diplomats held phone talks on 17 March to discuss the “repatriation” of Kyiv-held North Korean prisoners of war, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said. Those POWs are South Korean citizens under South Korean law.
Yonhap reports that South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul held a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, to discuss the handling of two North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine, according to the ministry.
Cho informed Sybiha that, under South Korea’s Constitution, the captured soldiers are regarded as South Korean citizens and that the country would accept their defection if they choose to express such intent, the Ministry said.
On 19 February, it was reported that South Korean publication Chosun Ilbo interviewed the prisoners, who held positions as a sniper-scout and a shooter respectively. In the interview, one of the captives appeared to have requested asylum in South Korea.
