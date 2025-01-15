Support us on Patreon
Ukraine’s FM Sybiha also said that President Zelenskyy’s office has established direct contacts with the incoming Trump administration.
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Ukrinform
Ukraine’s ban on direct talks with Putin remains in force as peace format discussions continue

Ukraine’s ban on direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin remains in effect, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed in a new interview, amid discussions about potential peace negotiation formats under the incoming Trump administration.

When asked about the possibility of talks involving the Russian side, Sybiha told European pravda that “as of now, such modality hasn’t been considered” and pointed to the continuing validity of a National Security and Defense Council decision prohibiting direct talks with Putin.

The Foreign Minister indicated that Ukraine’s approach aligns with the incoming US administration’s “peace through strength” concept. “This corresponds with our peace formula and with the philosophy of Zelenskyy’s peace formula,” Sybiha said, adding that negotiations with the Trump administration would be connected to Ukraine’s peace formula “in a broad range.”

However, he declined to specify further details about potential negotiation formats, stating, “Let’s wait for official contacts, where we will discuss next steps.”

Sybiha also confirmed that direct contacts have been established between President Zelenskyy’s office and Donald Trump’s incoming administration ahead of the 20 January inauguration.

“Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak has direct contacts with the future Trump administration,” Sybiha said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Ukraine views the US leadership transition as “new additional opportunities and an additional chance,” adding that Ukraine expects “greater decisiveness” from the United States.

“It’s important for us that the US understands that Ukraine’s security is an integral element of transatlantic security. That we are united by common interest,” Sybiha stated.

