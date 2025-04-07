Ukrainian forces trap, repel Russian assault in Donetsk Oblast [video]

Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully thwarted a Russian offensive in the Andriivka-Oleksiivka area in Donetsk Oblast last week, according to Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, commander of a tactical group in the region.

This comes as Russian troops are attempting to advance toward the unoccupied Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border near largely occupied Donetsk Oblast, with Ukrainian forces so far effectively countering these attacks.

The operation involved luring Russian forces into a pre-planned trap before unleashing a coordinated counterattack using more than 600 artillery shells and 200 strike drones.

This combined assault resulted in significant Russian losses, including 120 infantry personnel, 3 tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, and one other vehicle.

pic.twitter.com/wA87hRPoTI — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 7, 2025

“The success of our actions in countering the enemy’s offensive operations is primarily determined by the availability of sufficient forces and means,” Naiev wrote in Facebook post.

Ukrainian commanders implemented a multi-phase strategy that began with intelligence gathering to detect enemy plans, followed by tactical positioning to halt the Russian advance, and culminating in a coordinated multi-brigade attack.

Naiev is currently working directly with brigade and battalion commanders, sergeants, and soldiers to ensure proper coordination between units in areas where Russian forces are attempting to break through defensive lines. This also comes as Ukraine faces manpower shortage and ongoing issues with military exhaustion and organizational dysfunctions within the army.

“If forces or means are not sufficient – then reinforcement must take place,” Naiev concluded, highlighting the fundamental military principle that adequate resources are essential for successful defensive operations.

​This engagement follows earlier reports from the Deep State monitoring project that on 3 April, Russian forces had conducted three mechanized assaults on Andriivka, using 17 units of military equipment.

In February 2025, The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian forces in Ukraine suffered high casualties in January 2025 while experiencing a slowdown in territorial gains. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense estimated that Russia lost approximately 48,240 troops that month.

The ISW also analyzed that Russian advances in Ukraine have been steadily declining since November 2024, with monthly territorial gains decreasing from approximately 627-730 square km in November 2024 to only 143-203 square km in March 2025.

At this rate, ISW estimates it would take over 83 years for Russia to capture the remaining 80% of Ukraine (now 20% is occupied), assuming they could sustain current casualty rates indefinitely, which is unlikely.

