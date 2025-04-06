Ukrainian forces destroy Russian armored column in Donetsk, eliminate small infantry troops in attempt to reach Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

In the Pokrovsk sector in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, the Russians continue to push forward with small infantry groups, according to Romeo, head of the medical service of the 152nd Separate Jaeger Brigade, speaking on Army TV.

At the same time, after a prolonged period of mostly infantry assaults in Donbas, the Russian army is returning to the mass use of armored vehicles. On 3 April, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a Russian convoy near Andriivka in the Pokrovsk area. Tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and armored personnel carriers were deployed by Russia once again in an attempt to regain the momentum it had earlier this year, and to compensate for the failures of mass infantry assaults. The improving spring weather now also aids this effort, as the ground is suitable for the movement of heavy equipment.

“Our area of responsibility covers the western part of the Pokrovsk direction. The brigade has stabilized its defensive line — the troops are holding firm, and we’re fulfilling our assigned tasks,” Romeo says.

He notes that approximately 80–90% of the brigade’s casualties are shrapnel wounds resulting from artillery strikes. There has also been a noticeable increase in injuries caused by FPV drones.

Romeo reporters some improvement in electronic warfare capabilities in the area but stressed the ongoing threat posed by Russian drone-dropped munitions, kamikaze drones, and guided aerial bombs.

“One of our constant needs is repairing medical evacuation vehicles. Recently, the Russians targeted one of our medevac vehicles twice. They missed the first time. We tried to hide it and camouflaged it in a revetment, but the second time they deliberately struck it — even though it was clearly marked as a medical vehicle, they aimed to destroy it,” he says.

The vehicle has since been evacuated, and efforts are underway to restore it to service.

Romeo also states that intelligence and drone surveillance show the Russians lack any organized medical evacuation system.

“If a wounded Russian soldier can’t make it back to their own lines on their own, their only chance of survival is being captured by us,” he explains.

Romeo adds that there have been cases where Ukrainian soldiers have taken wounded Russian fighters prisoner, provided them with medical aid, and then handed them over to the relevant authorities for further interrogation.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian armored vehicle column near Andriivka in the Pokrovsk sector, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

The Russian army attempted to assault near the village, using tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and KamAZ trucks. Over the course of four hours, the Russian forces launched three attacks, deploying 17 pieces of equipment.

Of these, at least 12 were damaged, and seven were completely destroyed. In terms of strategic goals, the Russians aimed to advance toward the border with the next Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

