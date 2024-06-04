Eng
Kharkiv endures 13 hours of air raid sirens and bombings per day, Ukrainian official says

Russia is using a scorched earth tactic in its attempts to seize Ukrainian territory, claimed Oleh Syniehubov, highlighting the extensive damage in the region.
Olena Mukhina
Aftermath of a Russian attack on a recreational area in Cherkaska Lozova near Kharkiv City on 19 May 2024. Photo: Oleksandr Holobobov, head of Malodanylivka community
Kharkiv endures 13 hours of air raid sirens and bombings per day, Ukrainian official says

On 4 June, 42 combat engagements between Ukraine’s forces and Russian troops occurred on multiple parts of the front lines. Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to repel the enemy, destroying its infantry and equipment, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army. 

Invaders hit the Vilcha settlement in Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs from Russian territory. As per Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on 3 June, Russian forces dropped 30 such bombs on the region and, today, are persisting in attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, but without success.

Shelling of border areas in the Lipetsk, Vovchansk, and Kupiansk front also continues, UkrInform reported. 

“We constantly heard air raid sirens yesterday – about 13 hours. Strikes accompany them, and all threats are real. In total, about 30 aerial bombs were dropped over the day, with ones that hit Kharkiv. The enemy continues to destroy our civilian infrastructure,” noted Syniehubov.

Russia is using a scorched earth tactic while trying to seize the Ukrainian territory, he claimed. 

On 10 May, Moscow troops launch a new offensive on Kharkiv Oblast, storming villages, including Vovchansk and Lyptsi, and executing civilians. 

“We remember what Vovchansk looked like during its liberation in the fall of 2022 and what it looks like now. The city needs to be rebuilt from scratch,” said Syniehubov.

Today, Russians also tried to attack Ukrainian troops three times near the Klishchiivka and Kalynivka settlements. Both attempts were unsuccessful. Another clash is ongoing near Andriivka. Defense Forces units control the situation, said the Ukrainian military. 

Today, enemy attacks are most intense in the Pokrovsk front. The total number of combat actions since the beginning of the day has risen to 25. Battles are ongoing near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Prohres, Kalynove, and Novopokrovske. Ukrainian forces repelled 11 attacks, and 14 more are continuing. The situation is tense but under control.

On the Prydniprovskyi front, in the bridgehead area on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the invaders attempted to assault Ukrainian positions near Krynky twice. The attacks were thwarted, the General Staff added. 

