Russian attack on Dnipro overnight injures 7 people, including one-month-old baby, 17-year-old boy

Russian forces launched an attack on the morning of 4 June with two Iskander missiles, Governor Serhii Lysak.

According to Lysak, the attack injured seven people, including a one-month-old baby and a 17-year-old boy. A one-month-old baby is in satisfactory condition and a 17-year-old boy is in moderate condition. Additionally, a 68-year-old man and three women aged 32, 36, 37, and 56 were injured, with one woman hospitalized.

“The number of injured due to the missile attack on Dnipro has increased. It became known about another one – a 37-year-old man, he is in the hospital. In total, there are 7 injured, including two children,” Lysak said.

Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down two missiles. As a result of falling debris, there was damage to civilian infrastructure, and a fire broke out, according to Lysak.

Vyacheslav Mamonov, head of the Dnipro District Military Administration, said missile debris fell in Dnipro, damaging the emergency hospital and about 20 private houses, 15 cars, about 200 windows in apartment buildings, and roofs and windows in private houses.

As for the situation in Nikopol, Lysak informed that on the evening of 3 June, the Russian army attacked the city with kamikaze drones, but there were no casualties.

On 3 June, Russian forces had shelled the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure facilities, a utility company, garages, several cars, an outbuilding, a greenhouse, ten solar panels, and a gas pipeline, according to reports.

Read also: