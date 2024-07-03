Russian morning attack on Dnipro kills 4, injures 27 – UPDATED

Russian military laucnhed a missile attack on the city of Dnipro on the morning of 3 July, resulting in multiple casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

According to Governor Serhii Lysak, The attack killed four people and injured 27, including a 14-year-old girl.

The first explosion was heard at 08:45, followed by approximately ten more blasts.

Suspilne reported that the attack damaged the shopping centers. A fire broke out near a medical facility, with smoke visible from one of the buildings. The facility’s medical director told Suspilne that there was no information about casualties at their location at the time.

Mykola Lukashuk, head of the regional council, said the Russian forces hit the city with missiles and drones. The assault resulted in “damaged cars, windows, and a gas station,” according to Lukashuk.

Russian forces launch attacks on the frontline city of Dnipro frequently. Overnight into 1 July, Russia attacked Dnipro with ballistic missiles, injuring seven people.

