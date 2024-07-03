Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian morning attack on Dnipro kills 4, injures 27 – UPDATED

A series of explosions in Dnipro on 3 July left three dead and 18 injured, including a 14-year-old girl, as Russian forces targeted the city with missiles and drones.
byMaria Tril
03/07/2024
1 minute read
Russian attack on Dnipro
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipro on 3 July 2024. Credit: Governor Serhii Lysak
Russian morning attack on Dnipro kills 4, injures 27 – UPDATED

Russian military laucnhed a missile attack on the city of Dnipro on the morning of 3 July, resulting in multiple casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

According to Governor Serhii Lysak, The attack killed four people and injured 27, including a 14-year-old girl.

The first explosion was heard at 08:45, followed by approximately ten more blasts.

Suspilne reported that the attack damaged the shopping centers. A fire broke out near a medical facility, with smoke visible from one of the buildings. The facility’s medical director told Suspilne that there was no information about casualties at their location at the time.

Russian attack on Dnipro
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipro on 3 July 2024. Credit: Governor Serhii Lysak
Russian attack on Dnipro
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipro on 3 July 2024. Credit: Governor Serhii Lysak

Mykola Lukashuk, head of the regional council, said the Russian forces hit the city with missiles and drones. The assault resulted in “damaged cars, windows, and a gas station,” according to Lukashuk.

Russian attack on Dnipro
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipro on 3 July 2024. Credit: Governor Serhii Lysak

Russian forces launch attacks on the frontline city of Dnipro frequently. Overnight into 1 July, Russia attacked Dnipro with ballistic missiles, injuring seven people.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts