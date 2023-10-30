Russian attack on Kherson kills one, injures 3, destroys residential house

Overnight into 30 October, Russia attacked Kherson from the east bank of the Dnipro River, killing an 85-year-old woman, and injuring three other people, head of the city’s military administration Roman Mrochko said.

According to Mrochko, the Russian occupiers shelled the Central district of Kherson from the occupied left bank around midnight. High-rise buildings were reportedly damaged.

“One of the apartments caught fire as a result of the impact. An 85-year-old woman died there. Another victim with burns and poisoning by combustion products was taken to the hospital,” Mrochko commented.

The Kherson military administration later confirmed that the attack injured a 68-year-old man as well as a 34-year-old woman.

At about 04:00, the Russian troops also attacked the village of Novoberyslav, Kherson Oblast, with four guided aerial bombs. According to Kherson Oblast head Oleksandr Produkin, the houses and outbuildings were damaged.

On 29 October, at around 11 p.m., the Russian military shelled the Kherson center, damaging a private house, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said. An hour later, the occupiers shelled Kherson again. One person was killed, one was injured. Rescue units rescued four people and extinguished the fire in the apartment.

According to Klymenko, Russia also attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast around 2 a.m. on 30 Oct. As an attack result, a five-story residential building, a private house and a car were damaged.

Russian occupiers also shelled the Bashtanka district in Mykolaiv Oblast, damaging a warehouse.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Volnovakha district.

At about 1 a.m. on 30 Oct., the occupiers shelled the villages of Kindrativka and Rozhkovychi, Sumy Oblast, with artillery and mortars.

