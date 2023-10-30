Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Latvia donates 12 drones to the Ukrainian police

Latvia’s Minister of Internal Affairs Rihards Kozlovskis said that 12 unmanned aerial vehicles will be provided to the Ukrainian National Police free of charge.
Maria Tril
30/10/2023
Latvian malatary aid for Ukraine
Latvia’s Minister of Internal Affairs Rihards Kozlovskis. Credit: Ludzas Zeme
The Latvian Ministry of Internal Affairs will transfer 12 drones to the Ukrainian police free of charge, Delfi reported.

Latvia’s Minister of Internal Affairs Rihards Kozlovskis met with Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in Vilnius, Lithuania. They discussed the current situation in Ukraine and assistance to its population. The ministers also discussed the experience of the Ukrainian internal affairs bodies under war conditions.

During the meeting with Klymenko, Kozlovskis confirmed that the Latvian Ministry of Internal Affairs services will donate 12 unmanned aerial vehicles to the Ukrainian National Police free of charge. The State Police and State Border Guard will organize the delivery of the batch of drones transferred to Ukraine.

“We stand firmly with Ukraine during this difficult time and will continue assisting with equipment donations and cooperation between our law enforcement agencies,” Rihards Kozlovskis stated.

Reportedly, Ministry of Internal Affairs State Secretary Dmitry Trofimov and State Border Guard Commander General Guntis Pujāts also met in Vilnius with interior ministers and heads of border guard services from the three Baltic countries, Norway, Poland, Finland and Ukraine to discuss regional security issues and joint actions.

Earlier, Latvia banned cars with Russian and Belarusian license plates from remaining in the country. Owners of such cars are given three months to re-register or take them out of Latvia. Otherwise, the owners face penalties, starting with fines and potentially leading to confiscation in favor of the Ukrainian army.

