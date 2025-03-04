Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump’s administration, Ukraine prepare signing of minerals deal amid aid freeze

Trump administration working to finalize Ukraine critical minerals agreement for announcement in Congressional address, even as military aid remains suspended following tense Oval Office clash.
byOlena Mukhina
04/03/2025
2 minute read
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy Official
Trump’s administration, Ukraine prepare signing of minerals deal amid aid freeze

The administration of US President Donald Trump and Ukraine are preparing to sign an agreement on critical minerals, Reuters reports, citing its sources.

In an unprecedented meeting on 28 February, Trump, Zelenskyy, and Vance clashed in the Oval Office. Their meeting, initially intended to finalize a deal granting the US access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, devolved into a heated argument. Trump criticized Zelenskyy for perceived disrespect and lack of gratitude for US support, while Zelenskyy sought assurances on continued American backing and security guarantees in peace talks with Russia. The meeting ended abruptly without the signing of the minerals agreement.

“President Donald Trump has told his advisers that he wants to announce the agreement in his address to Congress Tuesday evening, three of the sources said, cautioning that the deal had yet to be signed and the situation could change,” the report said.

On 4 March, US President Donald Trump cut off all US military assistance to Ukraine following a confrontational Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week.

Under the former Biden administration, the US provided Ukraine with more than $66 billion in military aid and weapons since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, leaving about $3.85 billion in congressionally authorized funding unspent. Since taking office in January, Trump has not approved any new aid packages for Ukraine.

Trump suspends all military aid to Ukraine, pressuring Zelenskyy on peace talks

Military analysts suggest Ukraine could sustain its current fighting pace for several weeks, perhaps until early summer, before the US pause begins to have a major effect.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts