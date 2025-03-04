Trump’s administration, Ukraine prepare signing of minerals deal amid aid freeze

The administration of US President Donald Trump and Ukraine are preparing to sign an agreement on critical minerals, Reuters reports, citing its sources.

In an unprecedented meeting on 28 February, Trump, Zelenskyy, and Vance clashed in the Oval Office. Their meeting, initially intended to finalize a deal granting the US access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, devolved into a heated argument. Trump criticized Zelenskyy for perceived disrespect and lack of gratitude for US support, while Zelenskyy sought assurances on continued American backing and security guarantees in peace talks with Russia. The meeting ended abruptly without the signing of the minerals agreement.

“President Donald Trump has told his advisers that he wants to announce the agreement in his address to Congress Tuesday evening, three of the sources said, cautioning that the deal had yet to be signed and the situation could change,” the report said.

On 4 March, US President Donald Trump cut off all US military assistance to Ukraine following a confrontational Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week.

Under the former Biden administration, the US provided Ukraine with more than $66 billion in military aid and weapons since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, leaving about $3.85 billion in congressionally authorized funding unspent. Since taking office in January, Trump has not approved any new aid packages for Ukraine.

Military analysts suggest Ukraine could sustain its current fighting pace for several weeks, perhaps until early summer, before the US pause begins to have a major effect.

