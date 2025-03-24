Trump: US edges closer to mineral deal with Ukraine, plans potential power plants ownership

On 24 March, US President Donald Trump said he expects Washington and Ukraine to sign an agreement on rare minerals soon, according to Reuters.
Trump also told reporters during a meeting with his cabinet that the US is discussing the possibility of American companies owning Ukrainian power plants. He did not specify which power plants were being referred to.
“We’re talking about territory right now. We’re talking about lines of demarcation, Talking about power, power plant ownership. Some people are saying the United States should own the power plant…because we have the expertise,” he said.
On 23 March, an American delegation met with Ukrainian officials and, on 24 March, held talks with Russian officials in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The discussions were primarily focused on a ceasefire in the Black Sea, but Trump emphasized that other issues were also on the agenda as he insisted on ending Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine.
