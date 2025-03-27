Ukrainian deputy slams minerals deal giving US exclusive resource rights on titanium and lithium

The US side has proposed a draft agreement on Ukraine’s mineral resources, which grants Washington control over all Ukrainian subsurface resources but does not include any security guarantees for Ukraine, says Ukrainian deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, UNIAN reports.
He notes that the draft document is highly unfavorable for Ukraine, as profits would be transferred abroad, with the US being the first to receive royalties from the fund.
“The agreement envisions American control over all mineral resources and future infrastructure projects. The money goes abroad and is distributed at the discretion of the American side,” Zhelezniak says, adding that the draft lacks security guarantees.
According to the Ukrainian deputy, the document is 58 pages long but is not final and will be discussed by the government and both parties—the US and Ukraine.
He emphasizes that the deal would require parliamentary ratification in the future.
“Ratification cannot be bypassed. And in this form, it will never pass in the Ukrainian parliament,” Zhelezniak states.
Earlier, Trump said the US is discussing the possibility of American companies owning Ukrainian power plants. He did not specify which power plants were being referred to.
