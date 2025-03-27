Ukrainian deputy slams minerals deal giving US exclusive resource rights on titanium and lithium

The US side has proposed a draft agreement on Ukraine’s mineral resources, which grants Washington control over all Ukrainian subsurface resources but does not include any security guarantees for Ukraine, says Ukrainian deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, UNIAN reports.

The US and Ukraine are nearing the signing of a significant minerals deal, which has been in negotiation for several months. The agreement, expected to be finalized soon, involves a revenue-sharing arrangement for Ukrainian critical minerals, including rare earth materials. It aims to grant the US access to Ukraine’s substantial deposits of graphite, titanium, lithium, and rare earth metals, crucial for advanced technologies and military systems. The agreement does not include security guarantees for Ukraine, a condition Ukraine had previously sought.

He notes that the draft document is highly unfavorable for Ukraine, as profits would be transferred abroad, with the US being the first to receive royalties from the fund.

“The agreement envisions American control over all mineral resources and future infrastructure projects. The money goes abroad and is distributed at the discretion of the American side,” Zhelezniak says, adding that the draft lacks security guarantees.

According to the Ukrainian deputy, the document is 58 pages long but is not final and will be discussed by the government and both parties—the US and Ukraine.

He emphasizes that the deal would require parliamentary ratification in the future.

“Ratification cannot be bypassed. And in this form, it will never pass in the Ukrainian parliament,” Zhelezniak states.

Earlier, Trump said the US is discussing the possibility of American companies owning Ukrainian power plants. He did not specify which power plants were being referred to.

