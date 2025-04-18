Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump: Mineral deal with Ukraine to be signed on 24 April

President Donald Trump has announced that a long-awaited minerals agreement with Ukraine will be signed next Thursday, potentially ending months of negotiations.
byMaria Tril
18/04/2025
4 minute read
after failed mineral deal trump proposes takeover ukrainian nuclear plants president vlodymyr zelenskyy donald having conversation white house washington dc 28 2025 bbc trump-zelenskyy-oval-house-28-feb has shifted focus taking control power
Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump having conversation at the White House in Washington, DC, on 28 February 2025. Credit: BBC.
Trump: Mineral deal with Ukraine to be signed on 24 April

US President Donald Trump said on 17 April that a minerals agreement with Ukraine will be signed next week, marking a potential breakthrough in negotiations between the two countries.

“We have a mineral deal that I believe will be signed soon, next Thursday,” Trump told reporters at the White House on 17 April.

Earlier the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a briefing in Kyiv that a memorandum related to the mineral deal could be signed as early as 17 April.

According to Zelenskyy, the American side proposed a few days ago that Ukraine return to signing a memorandum of intent regarding the mineral deal.

“A memorandum of intent, not the deal itself, could be signed online today. Our side told the American side ‘okay.’ I understand that the vice prime minister is working with the American side on the text,” Zelenskyy said, referring to Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

During his comments on 17 April, Trump also said that he does not hold Zelenskyy responsible for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I don’t think Zelenskyy is responsible, but I’m not thrilled that this war started. I don’t blame him, but I wouldn’t say he’s done a great job. I’m not a big fan of his,” Trump said at the White House while with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Previously, the White House leader had suggested Zelenskyy bore some blame for the war.

The arrangement is considered by the Trump’s administartion as a means to recoup the extensive military and financial aid provided to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

The proposed deal involves establishing a joint reconstruction investment fund, which would grant the US priority access to profits from Ukraine’s critical natural resources, including graphite, lithium, titanium, beryllium, and uranium.

Ukraine and the United States were expected to sign a mineral agreement in late February when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Washington. The signing ceremony, however, did not take place due to a disagreement between Zelenskyy and Donald Trump at the White House.

President Trump sought to conclude a mineral resources agreement with Ukraine as part of efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. Trump also viewed this agreement as a way to recover billions of dollars spent on military aid to Kyiv, despite this assistance not being provided as a loan.

Bloomberg reported on 16 Aprl that Washington appeared to have softened its demands on Ukraine regarding payment for assistance. The publication noted that the Trump administration had reduced its estimate of the aid value from approximately $300 billion to around $100 billion.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts