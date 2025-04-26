Support us on Patreon
President Trump is pressuring Ukraine to accept a peace plan that would grant Russia the territory it has captured and prevent Ukraine from joining NATO
26/04/2025
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Valery Sharifulin/TASS
NYT: European allies criticize Trump's Ukraine peace proposal as favoring Putin

President Trump and his administration are pushing Ukraine to accept a peace proposal that would largely favor Russia, the New York Times reported.

The United States has proposed a peace deal framework between Russia and Ukraine that includes a ceasefire, security guarantees for Ukraine, and economic cooperation, while controversially recognizing Russia’s control over Crimea and other occupied Ukrainian territories.

However, serious disagreements remain between Washington and Kyiv over these terms, particularly regarding territorial concessions and the recognition of Russian occupation. Ukraine and European partners insist that territorial issues be resolved only after a full and unconditional ceasefire is established.

“There is nothing to talk about,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, rejecting the proposal. “This violated our Constitution. This is our territory, the territory of Ukraine.”

Trump responded on social media, calling Zelenskyy’s position “inflammatory” and arguing it would only “prolong the ‘killing field.'”

“I think we have a deal with Russia.” Trump told reporters at the White House.“I thought it might be easier to deal with Zelenskyy. So far it’s harder.”

Vice President JD Vance echoed this sentiment while in India. “We’ve issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and the Ukrainians, and it’s time for them to either say yes or for the United States to walk away from this process,” Vance said.

The Times reported that the proposal appears to call for the United States to recognize Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea. European officials who have seen the plan say it would recognize Crimea as Russian territory, though Trump claimed in a social media post that “Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory.”

Under the American proposal, according to Vance, “We’re going to freeze the territorial lines at some level close to where they are today.” This would require both sides to “give up some of the territory they currently own.”

The Kremlin responded positively to Vance’s comments. “The United States is continuing its mediation efforts, and we certainly welcome those efforts,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri S. Peskov.

European allies have criticized Trump’s approach, charging that he is “essentially switching sides in the war” and abandoning America’s commitment not to exclude Ukraine from determining its own fate. Trump and his aides have already begun discussing lifting sanctions on Russia and pursuing energy and mineral deals with Putin, the NYT reported.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who previously co-sponsored legislation prohibiting US recognition of Russian claims over Ukrainian territory, now defends Trump’s approach. The administration has already limited weapons shipments to Ukraine, although some are still being delivered.

Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that “Ukraine is ready to negotiate — but not to surrender. There will be no agreement that hands Russia the stronger foundations it needs to regroup and return with greater violence.”

The Trump administration’s push for this deal has disappointed European leaders who have been working to strengthen Ukraine’s position. Rubio recently canceled his attendance at a peace talk session in London, which caught the British government by surprise.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s chief negotiator with Russia, is scheduled to visit Moscow later this week, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Despite these developments, Ukrainian President’s Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak wrote on social media after arriving in London for scaled-back talks: “Despite everything, we continue working for peace.”

